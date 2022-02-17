TriNet Recognized for Excellence in the Workplace with a Best and Brightest in Wellness Award

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Dec. 30, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services announced today it has been named one of the Best and Brightest in Wellness® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). TriNet received this honor for its quality and excellence in employee and worksite health.
TriNet offers employees a unique wellness program based on creating fun fitness challenges for colleagues across the U.S., including quarterly walking challenges that include a TriNet-provided Fitbit. TriNet also provides employees with regular nutrition tips, wellness webinars and a tobacco cessation program, as well as other health and fitness tools.
TriNet was examined statistically for quantitative data and examined on criteria to benchmark and improve wellness program effectiveness, including:
Supporting Quotes
Jing Liao, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, TriNet
“Companies can only be strong and successful when their employees are healthy and engaged. This is why TriNet places a high value on our employees' healthy and balanced life. We are honored to be recognized as the best practioners in our wellness practice. This confirms our commitment to our colleagues' wellness. It also supports our vision to engage the best and brightest talents to provide our clients with unmatched solutions and services.”
Jennifer Kluge, President, NABR
“Our list of nationally recognized companies is impressive. Having a healthy and happy workforce leads to a healthy company bottom line. This year’s winning companies represent high standards and an exceptional commitment to healthy employees, healthy families and a healthy community.”
About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small and midsize businesses or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.