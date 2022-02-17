TriNet Recognized for Excellence in the Workplace with a Best and Brightest in Wellness Award

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Dec. 30, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services announced today it has been named one of the Best and Brightest in Wellness® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). TriNet received this honor for its quality and excellence in employee and worksite health.

TriNet offers employees a unique wellness program based on creating fun fitness challenges for colleagues across the U.S., including quarterly walking challenges that include a TriNet-provided Fitbit. TriNet also provides employees with regular nutrition tips, wellness webinars and a tobacco cessation program, as well as other health and fitness tools.

TriNet was examined statistically for quantitative data and examined on criteria to benchmark and improve wellness program effectiveness, including:

outcomes

analysis & tracking

participation and incentives

benefits and programs

leadership

employee input

culture and environment

Supporting Quotes

Jing Liao, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, TriNet

“Companies can only be strong and successful when their employees are healthy and engaged. This is why TriNet places a high value on our employees' healthy and balanced life. We are honored to be recognized as the best practioners in our wellness practice. This confirms our commitment to our colleagues' wellness. It also supports our vision to engage the best and brightest talents to provide our clients with unmatched solutions and services.”

Jennifer Kluge, President, NABR

“Our list of nationally recognized companies is impressive. Having a healthy and happy workforce leads to a healthy company bottom line. This year’s winning companies represent high standards and an exceptional commitment to healthy employees, healthy families and a healthy community.”

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog: http://www.trinet.com/blog/

###

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small and midsize businesses or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7250