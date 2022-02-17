Dublin, CA — September 23, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size (SMB) businesses, today announced they received a prestigious international SILVER Stevie® Award in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®. TriNet was honored for “Most Valuable Corporate Response” in the COVID-19 Response category for the company’s efforts in helping SMBs navigate the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, TriNet’s COVID-19 Preparedness Center has served as a vital resource for SMBs by providing them critical and up-to-date information on legislative rollouts such as the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as important workplace guidance on such topics as remote work, transitioning back to the workplace and post-pandemic employee health and wellness. TriNet has widely disseminated this vital information through news articles, videos and its popular COVID-19 webinar series, which saw record attendance.

TriNet also partnered with The Harris Poll to conduct industry-wide pulse surveys to better understand broad COVID-19 sentiment beyond its own SMB customers. The surveys measured the impact of COVID-related issues on SMBs and allowed TriNet to tailor its HR guidance to business owners’ biggest concerns. Survey topics included cash flow & liquidity, navigating the stimulus package, employee healthcare coverage and more.

“America’s small and medium-size businesses are the backbone of the nation’s economy and what affects them, affects us all, “said TriNet Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/ Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. “TriNet takes very seriously our role in empowering SMBs with full-service HR solutions to help them succeed. Our duty to help them navigate HR complexities when they need us most means that we were compelled to swiftly design a one-stop shop for them to stay updated and informed during one of the most challenging times for SMBs in our country’s history. It is a great honor to accept this award and an even greater honor to see the positive impact of our work on not just our 18,000-plus customers, but all the SMBs that need us right now.”

“Despite the extraordinary impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year’s International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we’ve seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world’s premier business awards program, with the 2020 IBAs receiving more than 3,800 nominations from organizations in 63 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September. Details about the IBAs and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters

most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

