TriNet SMBeat Report Shows Salary Discrepancies Between Men and Women

July report reveals salary differences in the United States
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – August 13, 2014 –TriNet
(NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-basedprovider of HR services
, today announced the findings of its July 2014 issue of TriNet SMBeat, a monthly analysis of small to medium-sized business (SMB) employment and human capital economic indicators. July’s SMBeat features an analysis of specific gender trends in salaries and workforce composition across different industries in the United States. Among other findings, the report highlights that during the first quarter of 2014, women on average earned 83 cents for every dollar a man earned.
Over the past century, the United States has enacted legislation requiring workers to be paid equal amounts for equal work, regardless of gender and race. And just this year, President Obama signed a Presidential Memorandum instructing the Secretary of Labor to establish new regulations requiring federal contractors to disclose compensation data by race and sex to the Department of Labor. It is expected this data will enable the Department of Labor to encourage compliance with equal pay laws and target enforcement more effectively.[1] Despite these efforts, there is still a significant earnings gap between men and women in the United States.
Below are key findings of the July 2014 TriNet SMBeat Report. The data is sourced from TriNet’s over 9,000 clients and more than 258,000 worksite employees in the U.S[2] and the Bureau of Labor Statistics:
In addition to the findings on the salary gap, below are the key findings on economic employment indicators across TriNet’s clients[4] in July:
