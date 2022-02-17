TriNet Teams with Startup America to Be an On-Demand HR Partner for Startups

HR Outsourcing Leader Commits Resources to Relieve the Payroll, Benefits and Other Administrative Burdens for Entrepreneurs

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (March 26, 2012) – TriNet, a trusted provider of best-in-class PEO services to small businesses, today announced it has joined the Startup America Partnership, an organization dedicated to helping young companies flourish to jumpstart job creation throughout America.

Startup America is a private sector organization launched at the White House in early 2011. The Partnership brings together some of the country’s most successful organizations to provide valuable resources to young companies with high growth potential.

“No entrepreneur starts up a business to process payroll or negotiate healthcare benefits,” said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet’s president and CEO. “In collaboration with Startup America, we are proud to be an on-demand HR partner to these companies. It is critical that these startups focus on their passions—whether that’s curing cancer, helping to clean our environment, or developing great software. In my experience, many new companies are on a path to change the world for the better—and we’re excited to support that movement.”

As a partner, TriNet will help Startup America members manage their human resource needs, from minimizing employer-related risk and relieving administrative burden, to putting proactive strategic plans in action. To get started, TriNet is offering one free month of services plus a free human capital assessment and compensation study. TriNet has committed to providing HR services with an aggregate annual value of more than $20M.

TriNet’s outsourced human resources services are designed specifically for small businesses and entrepreneurs and help address pain points within the HR function. The services can range from beneﬁts and payroll to workers' compensation and other strategic human capital services.

Some of Startup America Partnership’s newest partners include American Airlines, Box.com, Cisco, Dynamic Innovation Group, InternMatch, Jones Lang LaSalle, LiquidSpace, Moo.com, SEOmoz and Shopify. Startup America Partnership’s full release is here.

About TriNet

TriNet is a trusted partner to small businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet’s solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur’s focus on core business functions. From employee benefits service and payroll processing to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's PEO expertise is integrated with every facet of a client’s business. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com.

About the Startup America Partnership

The Startup America Partnership was launched at the White House in response to President Obama’s call to celebrate, inspire, and accelerate high-growth entrepreneurship throughout the nation. The Partnership is bringing together an alliance of major corporations, funders, service providers, mentors and advisors working to dramatically increase the prevalence and success of high-growth enterprises in the U.S. AOL co-founder Steve Case chairs the Partnership and the Kauffman and Case Foundations are founding partners. America Airlines, American Express OPEN, Dell Inc., Intuit Inc., Microsoft and NYSE Euronext are sponsors. The Partnership will identify measure and report on the effectiveness of cross-sector collaboration in support of entrepreneurial ventures and its effect on job creation and growth. For more information on the Partnership, visit www.s.co. And follow us at www.twitter.com/startupamerica and www.facebook.com/startupamerica.

Contact: Jason Langhoff, 510-875-7433, jason.langhoff@trinet.com