A Fireside Chat with Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

DUBLIN, Calif.— April 22, 2021

WHAT: TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal -

Part 2: Practical Solutions to Common Wage and Hour Issues in California

Join TriNet for the second of a three-part webinar series with the California Labor Commissioner’s Office to receive important insights and practical advice on what employers with a remote workforce need to be thinking about to comply with wage and hour laws. Topics will include:

Worker compensation

Expense reimbursement

Worker migration

Work hours, overtime and breaks





WHO: Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer

and secretary, TriNet

Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner, State of California

WHEN: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.

