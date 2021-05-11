TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal – Part 3: Answering Common Questions on Common Wage and Hour Issues in California

A Virtual Discussion with Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet, and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

DUBLIN, Calif.— May 5, 2021



WHAT: TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal –

Part 3: Answering Questions on Common Wage and Hour Issues in California

Join TriNet for the final of a three-part webinar series designed to give California employers practical advice and answers to common questions on tricky wage and hour situations related to working from home. The Labor Commissioner’s Office will join TriNet to answer questions on the following topics and more:

Worker classification

Expenses

Minimum wage

Final pay





As millions of people continue to work from home, the webinar series tackles some of the common issues that small and medium-size businesses face.

Watch part 1 and part 2 on demand here.

WHO: Samantha Wellington, senior vice president,

chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet

Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner,

State of California

WHEN: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.





