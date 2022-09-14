An educational discussion with Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

DUBLIN, Calif. — October 6, 2022

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: The Most Common Wage and Hour Violations in California – and How to Avoid Them

Employment laws in California can be quite complex. Staying up to date and in compliance with these laws is a must for businesses operating in this state and is critical to avoiding missteps that may negatively impact your business. Watch as the experts at TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner’s Office deepen your understanding of key Wage and Hour laws and how to stay in compliance with them. Topics will include:

Overtime requirements, as well as other common wage and hour issues, for non-exempt employees

Nuances related to hours worked, pay days and pay periods

The different treatment of tips under California law

Deductions from wages

Record-keeping

Time-off-from-work statutes, including one providing time off for voting

Workplace postings and the challenges of remote work

And, more!

WHO: Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet

Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register to join the webinar.

