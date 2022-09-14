DUBLIN, Calif. — October 6, 2022
WHAT: TriNet Webinar: The Most Common Wage and Hour Violations in California – and How to Avoid Them
Employment laws in California can be quite complex. Staying up to date and in compliance with these laws is a must for businesses operating in this state and is critical to avoiding missteps that may negatively impact your business. Watch as the experts at TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner’s Office deepen your understanding of key Wage and Hour laws and how to stay in compliance with them. Topics will include:
WHO: Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet
Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
WHERE: Register to join the webinar.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
|
Investors:
|
Media:
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
October 6, 2022
Employment laws in California can be quite complex. Watch as the experts at TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner’s Office deepen your understanding of key Wage and Hour laws and how to stay in compliance with them.
September 21, 2022
Watch free, on-demand sessions online from the recent TriNet PeopleForce 2022.
September 14, 2022
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced at TriNet PeopleForce the launch of Enrich Learn™, the newest benefit product offering from its recently launched Enrich product line.