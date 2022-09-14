01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Press Releases

TriNet Webinar: The Most Common Wage and Hour Violations in California – and How to Avoid Them

An educational discussion with Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

DUBLIN, Calif. — October 6, 2022

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: The Most Common Wage and Hour Violations in California – and How to Avoid Them

Employment laws in California can be quite complex. Staying up to date and in compliance with these laws is a must for businesses operating in this state and is critical to avoiding missteps that may negatively impact your business. Watch as the experts at TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner’s Office deepen your understanding of key Wage and Hour laws and how to stay in compliance with them. Topics will include:

  • Overtime requirements, as well as other common wage and hour issues, for non-exempt employees
  • Nuances related to hours worked, pay days and pay periods
  • The different treatment of tips under California law
  • Deductions from wages
  • Record-keeping
  • Time-off-from-work statutes, including one providing time off for voting
  • Workplace postings and the challenges of remote work
  • And, more!

WHO: Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet

Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register to join the webinar.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


