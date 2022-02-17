TriNet Wins Eight Silver Telly Awards for its ‘Humanity’ Campaign

Recognition received for overall campaign and TV spots across multiple categories

DUBLIN, Calif.— June 3, 2021 - TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that its “Humanity” campaign has received eight prestigious silver Telly awards across multiple categories.

The 42nd Annual Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies, including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

TriNet’s Humanity campaign is the latest chapter in its People Matter campaign, which celebrates the hard-working and diverse employees of its 17,000-plus* SMB customers. The latest campaign highlights the human side of HR while adopting a light, humorous tone.

Through its TV spots, the Humanity campaign tells the story of the benefits of being a TriNet customer through a relatable cast of office characters who are just trying to do their jobs. The nation-wide, omni-channel Humanity campaign also featured out-of-home ads in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, in addition to television commercials and radio spots across the country, and a major digital push that includes website, digital ads and social media.

TriNet won silver Tellys in the following categories:

People Matter: Humanity, Regional TV Campaign-Campaign – Branding Maternity commercial, Regional TV Craft-Use of Comedy Maternity commercial,

Regional TV General-Professional Services Maternity commercial,

Regional TV General-Institutional/Corporate Image Find a Doc commercial, Regional TV General-Institutional/Corporate Image Find a Doc commercial,

Regional TV General-Professional Services The Switch commercial, Regional TV General-Institutional/Corporate Image The Switch commercial, Regional TV General-Professional Services





“We are incredibly honored to be recognized with these eight prestigious awards for our Humanity campaign,” said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer. “These awards show us that people still want to champion the hardworking and resilient businesses that drive our economy, push boundaries and innovate to make the world a better place.”

“In the face of a year like no other, the visual storytelling community has continued to defy the limitations of our new world. Achievements have been both societal, such as embracing social media platforms to raise awareness about injustices and promote solidarity for movements, as well as geographical, like developing fully remote pipelines for dispersed teams,” said Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience.”

The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP and Social Media Week.