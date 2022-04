TriNet is excited to roll out the latest chapter of its People Matter campaign which continues to highlight the human side of HR while having a bit of fun. Our campaign will takeover Times Square in New York City and will also appear on 172 animated billboards across NYC. We also have billboards in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

East Coast

Billboards - New York City

West Coast

Billboards - San Francisco Bay Area

Billboard - Los Angeles Area