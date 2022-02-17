TriNet’s Mobile Offerings and Social Responsibility Activities Recognized for Excellence by the American Business Awards

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – May 17, 2016 – The American Business Awards honored TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, with two silver awards to recognize its innovative work with its mobile app, as well as in the community and on behalf of its more than 13,000 clients and over 324,000 worksite employees.[1]

TriNet Mobile was recognized for streamlining the ability of TriNet clients and their worksite employees to manage pay, benefits, time off and other HR functions. The TriNet Mobile app makes it easy and intuitive for clients and their employees to access this critical HR information through any mobile device.

Additionally, TriNet Cares was recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (organizations with more than 2,500 people) for its work with not-for-profit organizations in more than 40 communities where TriNet colleagues live and work. In 2015 alone, TriNet employees donated over $285,000 and nearly 2,500 hours to more than 85 nonprofit organizations across the nation.

More than 3,400 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in a wide-range of industries were submitted for consideration in numerous categories. The awards will be presented at the 2016 American Business Awards (ABA) Stevie Awards® banquet in New York City on Monday, June 20.

Supporting Quotes

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“TriNet has put a lot of emphasis this year on driving innovation in order to continue to provide our clients and worksite employees with an outstanding experience. We want to give SMBs best-in-class technology and great benefits. Our mobile app underscores how simple it can be to manage outstanding HR and benefits directly from the palm of your hand. But we also take great pride in giving back to the amazing entrepreneurs we work with, to the community and to the economy that is fueled by our clients. These awards are an affirmation of our mission to power business success with extraordinary HR.”

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog:

###

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7250

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] As of March 31, 2016. Data is sourced from full-time and salaried employees of TriNet clients, whom we refer to as worksite employees