Beyond Air
Beyond Air, a medical device and biopharmaceutical company based in New York, has developed a nitric oxide generator and delivery system, the LungFit™, which is anticipated to be used in the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions and diseases, such as pulmonary hypertension and serious lung infections. The LungFit™ system consists of proprietary technology that generates nitric oxide from room air and delivers it to patients in a hospital setting who are ventilated or breathing spontaneously, or the home setting via a simple breathing circuit and mask.
Beyond Air recognized the need to provide a treatment for those suffering respiratory issues as a result of COVID-19. They are allocating significant resources to accelerate the LungFit™ COVID-19 program and recently reached an agreement with the FDA to test the system in a clinical study with COVID-19 patients. They are taking all necessary measures to quickly make this respiratory solution available so that healthcare providers have access to nitric oxide therapy as a potential treatment.
Learn more about Beyond Air’s LungFit™ BRO COVID-19 Program.
