CENTOGENE, a commercial-stage company with headquarters in Germany, is a global leader in providing molecular insights to accelerate the development of targeted treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company accomplishes this by using a multidimensional approach to analyze patient data and by harnessing its knowledge of rare diseases to help physicians more easily diagnose patients and by partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to develop new treatment options.

Through the COVID-19 crisis, CENTOGENE’s commitment to support patients and the global community is steadfast. Due to a shortage of tests, CENTOGENE is using its advanced technical equipment and medical knowledge to test for the novel coronavirus in communities that may not have previously had access. Testing for the virus is part of the company's initiative to help local, national and international authorities in their efforts to diagnose cases of COVID-19. Initially, the company will provide testing for the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania region of Germany and anticipates expanding testing activities to additional geographical areas.

