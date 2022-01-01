Centogene
CENTOGENE, a commercial-stage company with headquarters in Germany, is a global leader in providing molecular insights to accelerate the development of targeted treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company accomplishes this by using a multidimensional approach to analyze patient data and by harnessing its knowledge of rare diseases to help physicians more easily diagnose patients and by partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to develop new treatment options.
Through the COVID-19 crisis, CENTOGENE’s commitment to support patients and the global community is steadfast. Due to a shortage of tests, CENTOGENE is using its advanced technical equipment and medical knowledge to test for the novel coronavirus in communities that may not have previously had access. Testing for the virus is part of the company's initiative to help local, national and international authorities in their efforts to diagnose cases of COVID-19. Initially, the company will provide testing for the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania region of Germany and anticipates expanding testing activities to additional geographical areas.
Learn more about CENTOGENE’s commitment to support communities and prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
Explore Our Services
Our extensive industry experience means we understand the role of HR in a creative work setting, so we can provide best practices guidance on a wide range of issues.
With online payroll processing and automated tax reporting and remittance, we streamline this burdensome process so you can focus on more important things.
By offering access to premium benefits, we help you compete against larger agencies and holding companies for top talent.
Our team of experts and employment practices risk management program help you stay on top of HR regulations and complex employment issues.
Our advanced platform and mobile app offer flexible ways to stay on top of HR tasks and administrative duties, freeing your team to spend their time on billable projects.
Contact Us
Get advice and answers from the TriNet team on the HR concerns you face.
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
For questions, contact:
6AM - 12AM EST, Monday - Friday
Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
Clients as of 12/31/21
Worksite employees as of 12/31/21