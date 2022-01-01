Coyuchi, pioneer in clean, natural, organic cotton bedding, was the first to bring organic home linens to the U.S. market. The company is driven by its mission to craft thoughtfully designed, quality bedding, bath and loungewear that's friendly to both people and planet.

The San Francisco-based linen manufacturer has donated fabric samples to activists who are sewing the scraps into needed non-medical face masks for the local community and hospitals. Out of concern for the workers in their supply chain in India, they are also donating 1% of every purchase to their partner, Cheta Organic, to assist farmers who have been affected by COVID-19.

Learn more about Coyuchi’s COVID-19 efforts.