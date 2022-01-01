Kinsa’s mission is to stop the spread of contagious illness through early detection and early response. Through a network of over 1 million Kinsa smart thermometers – which guide users on next steps if fever and symptoms are cause for concern - the Bay Area company has accurately tracked the spread of flu in real time for the past 4 years.

To improve the U.S.’s ability to detect infectious disease outbreaks and curb the spread of COVID-19, Kinsa recently launched two innovative initiatives. Their Health Weather Map, available at healthweather.us, is now publicly available for anyone to see illness levels in their area. And with every online purchase of their smart thermometer, Kinsa is also donating one to a family in need through their FLUencyTM school health program, to help improve their ability to track the spread of illness.

Learn more about Kinsa and how you can help your community.