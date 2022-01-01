Mission Asset Fund (MAF) is a non-profit organization that expands access to financial services and investment opportunities to low-income and immigrant communities. Their mission is to create a fair financial marketplace using programs and loan models to meet the complex needs of those who don’t have credit or bank accounts.

With generous donations from the community, MAF has raised $4.8 million for their COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. These grants are distributed to gig workers, undocumented immigrants, small businesses and college students who don’t qualify for government funds or unemployment benefits. And, 100% of the funds raised in this campaign go directly to those who aren’t eligible for relief from the CARES Act to help weather this storm.



Learn more about MAF’s Rapid Response Fund