Located in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia Distillery Company prides itself on going “against the grain” to reinvent American single malt whisky. The distillery produces Courage & Conviction American Single Malt on-site using malted barley from North America and water from the Blue Ridge Mountains. In addition, the distillery offers the award-winning Virginia-Highland Whisky series, made with 100% malted barley. Showcasing both Old and New World whisky-making, the award-winning line marries whisky made on-site in Virginia with whisky from Scotland.

According to the CDC, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer is one of the most efficient ways to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus, but the rush to stock up has led to a shortage. Virginia Distillery Company is converting their operations and using existing supplies of high-proof alcohol from their distilling process to produce sanitizer during the outbreak. They are donating the sanitizer product to local first responders and hospitals in Virginia.

