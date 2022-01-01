Virginia Distillery Company
Located in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia Distillery Company prides itself on going “against the grain” to reinvent American single malt whisky. The distillery produces Courage & Conviction American Single Malt on-site using malted barley from North America and water from the Blue Ridge Mountains. In addition, the distillery offers the award-winning Virginia-Highland Whisky series, made with 100% malted barley. Showcasing both Old and New World whisky-making, the award-winning line marries whisky made on-site in Virginia with whisky from Scotland.
According to the CDC, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer is one of the most efficient ways to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus, but the rush to stock up has led to a shortage. Virginia Distillery Company is converting their operations and using existing supplies of high-proof alcohol from their distilling process to produce sanitizer during the outbreak. They are donating the sanitizer product to local first responders and hospitals in Virginia.
Learn more about the Virginia Distillery Company.
