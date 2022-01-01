Zymo Research’s mission is to provide reliable and valuable biomedical tools and services through research and strategic development. Through their many contributions in the fight against COVID-19, their company vision of positively impacting the biomedical field and improving humanity is coming to life.

Zymo was one of the first responders to the COVID-19 outbreak in China. They delivered needed testing reagents to a hospital in Wuhan amid the country’s shutdown. To address the shortage of tests around the world, they ramped up production of nasal swabs and purification kits to provide to facilities in need. Zymo Research, in collaboration with a local diagnostic company, Pangea Laboratory, is helping to provide much needed COVID-19 testing services to local law enforcement, hospitals and essential local businesses in California. Pangea Laboratory is scaling operations so they can test more than 1,000 samples in a day to help reduce the current testing backlog in the state.

