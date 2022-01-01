ALOHA makes protein bars and nutritional products from real food ingredients. ALOHA is on a mission to help people discover that you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition. The company uses minimally processed, sustainably sourced ingredients that taste as good as they are for you. Their products are full of everything your body needs and free of anything it doesn't. ALOHA's organic products are free of dairy, soy, gluten, stevia and artificial sweeteners. ALOHA’S products can be purchased at retailers nationwide.

Like many similar-sized organizations, ALOHA doesn’t have an HR-dedicated employee. They rely on TriNet for guidance in keeping them abreast of any changes in employment-related rules and regulations for their small yet nimble team. ALOHA recognizes that managing HR is complicated, so TriNet made it simple by providing guidance on policies, such as leaves of absence, to meet legal and industry standards. The TriNet Solution Center has also been an invaluable resource for their employees as they can call someone directly to get day-to-day help with questions. This level of support allows everyone at ALOHA to focus on their mission of promoting healthy living.