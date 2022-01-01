Big Health is helping millions back to good mental health with evidence-based digital solutions. Designed by a team of world-class scientific experts, product designers and software engineers, Big Health’s digital therapeutics are automated and highly personalized to address chronic mental health issues like poor sleep and worry. The company’s lead product, Sleepio, is currently available to over 12 million people through partnerships with U.S. employers and the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).



For San Francisco SMBs like Big Health, understanding the intricate web of local laws can be a daunting task. The Bay Area is a progressive yet complicated jurisdiction but fortunately for Big Health leadership, they have a seasoned TriNet expert who can help them stay abreast of current and pending HR legislation that affects their team. TriNet provides regular updates and best practices guidance on laws such as the San Francisco Health Care Security Ordinance and the city’s paid sick leave law, which applies to them in addition to the statewide law. The TriNet team also assists with open enrollment for Big Health employees, developing communications to help ensure they have the information they need to make informed decisions and providing online tools for making their selections. Having TriNet as an HR ally allows Big Health to meet their mission of helping people back to good mental health.