Manufacturing

Bombas

David Heath

Co-Founder & CEO

TriNet has been a trusted partner since the inception of our company. Their team has adapted to our changing business needs throughout our growth and has provided personalized support, a thoughtful user experience and comprehensive employee benefits.

Challenge

The Bombas executive team sought to maintain and build upon their company culture as well as their dedication to their mission and to their customers, while scaling the company through rapid growth.

Solution

TriNet’s expertise in HR best practices and employee support gives Bombas the support they needed to scale their business.

Company Size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Manufacturing
Location
New York, NY

Bombas is a comfort-focused apparel company, with a mission to help those in need. The company launched in 2013 after the founders learned that socks are the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters. From there, they set out to solve that problem by creating the most comfortable socks in history and donating a pair of socks for every pair they sell. Eighteen million pairs sold and donated later, Bombas is continuing to innovate with “re-engineered” socks and apparel while creating a positive impact on the communities where we all work and live.

One of Bombas’ top priorities is dedication to their customers’ happiness, as well as the happiness and support of their employees. So, it comes as no surprise that they want to go above and beyond to satisfy and celebrate their rapidly growing team. The Bombas executive team depends on access to a team of HR professionals so they can make informed decisions more efficiently. One of the many functions TriNet assists with is the development of an employee handbook to maintain workplace guidelines through their growth. To attract and retain a talented team, they leverage TriNet to help competitively compensate employees and to maximize compliance with wage and hour laws. Assistance with a wide array of essential HR functions—human capital assessments for compliance, regulation expertise, and a host of employee benefits to name a few—allows Bombas leadership to foster a strong culture, an inclusive environment and a fully engaged team.

