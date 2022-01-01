Richard Spencer
Navigating regulations related to expanding their Sales, Marketing and Operations teams in the U.S. was a major concern for Brompton leadership.
TriNet’s comprehensive solution automates many administrative HR tasks and helps them navigate employment regulations for their growing workforce.
Brompton Bicycle is a British manufacturer of folding bikes based in London, England. The Brompton bike was first marketed in England and expanded to the U.S. in 2014. Still produced in London today, Brompton is making over 45,000 bikes per year and is the UK’s largest bike manufacturer. Through the years, Brompton has been awarded Best Product at Cyclex, 2009 Prince Philip Designers Prize and the Queen’s Award for Export Achievement having expanded to Tokyo and the U.S.
When Brompton made the leap to open a retail store in Brooklyn, they knew they had to overcome a host of HR challenges for their expanding workforce. The TriNet HR team helps them comply with wage and hour laws in addition to New York’s leave law requirements. Brompton values the breadth of premium benefit packages accessed through TriNet that otherwise might not be available to a small business. The HR expertise and comprehensive technology platform TriNet provides frees up the Brompton team to focus on manufacturing, product development and selling their brilliant bike.
