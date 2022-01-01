01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Brompton Bicycle

Richard Spencer

President, Brompton North America

Coming to the United States from overseas, that HR function of a business was something that was quite daunting and immediately quite time-consuming for me, so in many ways TriNet was just taking a lot of that off my plate and preventing me from needing to worry about the compliance side of employing people.

Challenge

Navigating regulations related to expanding their Sales, Marketing and Operations teams in the U.S. was a major concern for Brompton leadership.

Solution

TriNet’s comprehensive solution automates many administrative HR tasks and helps them navigate employment regulations for their growing workforce.

Company Size
≤19 Employees
Industry
Retail & Wholesale
Location
New York, NY

Brompton Bicycle is a British manufacturer of folding bikes based in London, England. The Brompton bike was first marketed in England and expanded to the U.S. in 2014. Still produced in London today, Brompton is making over 45,000 bikes per year and is the UK’s largest bike manufacturer. Through the years, Brompton has been awarded Best Product at Cyclex, 2009 Prince Philip Designers Prize and the Queen’s Award for Export Achievement having expanded to Tokyo and the U.S.

When Brompton made the leap to open a retail store in Brooklyn, they knew they had to overcome a host of HR challenges for their expanding workforce. The TriNet HR team helps them comply with wage and hour laws in addition to New York’s leave law requirements. Brompton values the breadth of premium benefit packages accessed through TriNet that otherwise might not be available to a small business. The HR expertise and comprehensive technology platform TriNet provides frees up the Brompton team to focus on manufacturing, product development and selling their brilliant bike.

