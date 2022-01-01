Hot Bread Kitchen is a non-profit social enterprise based in East Harlem that helps create economic opportunity for women so they can build better lives for themselves and their families. Hot Bread’s culinary training program provides women with the skills they need to succeed in professional kitchens. After four weeks of paid training, the team places trainees in fair-paying jobs. To support its mission of promoting financial wellness, Hot Bread Kitchen sells breads inspired by the women they train and the countries and cultures from which they came, using local and organic ingredients when possible. In 2011, the organization launched HBK Incubates, a shared commercial kitchen and small business incubator that provides program support to help entrepreneurs mitigate start-up risks and grow their food ventures.

Because of the nature of Hot Bread Kitchen's work—running a commercial bakery and two nonprofit programs—the organization has had to deal with many types of HR issues arising from the staff's different roles. Hot Bread has had to work through concerns such as staff turnover and terminations, as well as immigration requirements. They turned to TriNet for HR support that included payroll and benefits solutions, but also went much further. TriNet built a strong HR infrastructure that baked in best practice strategies to effectively address their concerns. Hot Bread employees also benefit from accessing the TriNet Employee Solution Center, which allows them to quickly get the HR answers they need.

TriNet is a proud sponsor of Hot Bread Kitchen’s 10th Anniversary Dinner celebrating a decade of impact-baking breadwinners and changing lives.