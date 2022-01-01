Walter Faulstroh suspected there was a link between nutrition and his skin struggles, but research was hard to come by. It was only after meeting with one of London's most forward-thinking nutritionists that he was able to fix his skin once and for all—and ultimately launch what he hoped would become the best beauty nutrition business in the world. The company connects customers with a free personal nutritionist, who reviews their information and creates a personal profile and product recommendations. Working online with their clients, HUM nutritionists suggest personalized supplements that are formulated with an array of nutrients to help support customers’ health and beauty goals. These are either shipped directly to the customer or available at prestige beauty retailers such as Sephora and Nordstrom where HUM has become a leading ingestible beauty brand.



With an energetic and diverse work environment, their journey has taken them from London to New York and ultimately to California. But they found it challenging to compete for talent against large, Los Angeles tech companies that provide a suite of benefits to their employees. With TriNet, HUM is able to embrace their small company culture while providing their employees access to big-company benefits. TriNet provides them with several options to choose from and assists them with their benefit funding strategies so they can stay focused on their mission. TriNet also provides HUM with best practice guidance on compliance, development of an employee handbook and employee training opportunities. HUM appreciates the self-service tools that help them manage people and their employees easily conduct their HR business.