TriNet provides Jericho with a unified full-service HR solution that gives their leadership more time to focus on their mission.

Jericho Project provides housing, employment and mental and physical health services to more than 2,500 homeless adults and children in New York City each year across five service areas: veterans initiatives, family programs, workforce opportunities, supportive housing and young adults. In 2018, Jericho Project joined forces with NYC by opening Walton House Residence, a 10-story development that has 89 apartments for veterans and young adults. Walton House is part of the city’s first supportive housing development to open under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s 15/15 Initiative to provide 15,000 units of supportive housing over 15 years.

Jericho employees work in multiple locations in Manhattan and The Bronx to deliver vital services to individuals and families in need. As a nonprofit, it was important to Jericho that they provide their workers with competitive benefits and services in order to retain and recruit the best people. Working with TriNet, Jericho was able to access a full range of HR services and solutions that would support their requirements and make life easier for their workers. TriNet provides Jericho Project with payroll services, access to a comprehensive benefits package, workers’ compensation coverage, time management, talent acquisition, compliance and risk mitigation, employee assistance program and employee relations guidance. Freeing themselves from many of the day-to-day HR tasks that were taking their time, Jericho Project can place greater focus on delivering essential services to the area’s homeless population.

