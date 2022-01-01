01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Technology

Kateeva

Conor Madigan

President and Co-Founder

We really had to have a great HR foundation to be able to get the best employees and TriNet gave us that even when we were a 20-person company.

Challenge

Business dynamics required frequent recalibration of staff and roles and took time away from innovation.

Solution

TriNet provides guidance on best practices in HR and people management to help them navigate the requirements of their growing workforce.

Company Size
≥100 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Newark, CA

Kateeva produces precision manufacturing equipment used by some of the world’s largest electronics companies to mass produce OLED displays for use in devices such as smart phones, laptops, computer monitors, and televisions. The company was founded in 2008 by a team of MIT graduates. They set up headquarters in Silicon Valley to take advantage of the area’s impressive pool of technology and engineering talent. This led to the 2013 introduction of their breakthrough YIELDjetTM technology platform. Thanks to its dedicated employees, Kateeva has navigated the cyclical fluctuations of the global marketplace, achieving steady growth over the past few years. 

To help Kateeva maintain its culture of partnership and innovation, TriNet provides guidance on best practices for people management and leadership training. Beyond this, Kateeva benefits from the risk mitigation guidance TriNet provides for handling the complexities of an evolving workforce. TriNet also provides Kateeva employees with access to enterprise caliber benefits which help drive talent retention in the competitive Bay Area technology market. With TriNet’s support, Kateeva can focus on what it does best: innovating equipment solutions that have made the company a leading enabler of OLED display technology.

