Left Field Labs was founded on the understanding that technology is pushing humanity towards a new era of art, culture and commerce. As a company that develops websites, apps, branding and product platforms, Left Field Labs takes on unique challenges while delivering meaningful results that drive business forward. Their client roster spans diverse industries and includes some of the most influential brands in technology, entertainment, and health and beauty, including TriNet!



As a result of rapid growth, they found themselves juggling a variety of HR services across multiple vendors. They wanted to focus on their growth—not the complexities that come with HR responsibilities. With an industry-tailored, full-service HR solution from TriNet, Left Field Labs was able to access premium benefit plans, risk and compliance support, streamlined payroll, top-tier customer service and the TriNet technology platform. With just one partner for their HR solution, Left Field Labs was able to minimize the unnecessary complexities that had become the cost of doing business with an assortment of vendors. Further, they found the degree of attention they received from TriNet to be unmatched, and they report being well taken care of as they continue to grow and evolve.