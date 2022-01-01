01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > CUSTOMER STORIES > LEFT FIELD LABS
Technology

Left Field Labs

Sarah Mehler

CEO

TriNet helps us to focus on what we do well. HR is not our core competency. In fact, none of us were trained really for HR. And that's a wonderful thing to be able to have the specialists bring that service to us and to have access to the best of the best.

Challenge

Left Field Labs found they were spending too much time managing and synchronizing key HR functions across multiple vendors.

Solution

TriNet provides a single solution for payroll, access to employee benefits and other HR functions to simplify administration and provide a better experience for their employees.

Company Size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Culver City, CA

Left Field Labs was founded on the understanding that technology is pushing humanity towards a new era of art, culture and commerce. As a company that develops websites, apps, branding and product platforms, Left Field Labs takes on unique challenges while delivering meaningful results that drive business forward. Their client roster spans diverse industries and includes some of the most influential brands in technology, entertainment, and health and beauty, including TriNet!

As a result of rapid growth, they found themselves juggling a variety of HR services across multiple vendors. They wanted to focus on their growth—not the complexities that come with HR responsibilities. With an industry-tailored, full-service HR solution from TriNet, Left Field Labs was able to access premium benefit plans, risk and compliance support, streamlined payroll, top-tier customer service and the TriNet technology platform. With just one partner for their HR solution, Left Field Labs was able to minimize the unnecessary complexities that had become the cost of doing business with an assortment of vendors. Further, they found the degree of attention they received from TriNet to be unmatched, and they report being well taken care of as they continue to grow and evolve.

Related Customer Stories

Technology
Qualified.com
David Harutian, Director of Finance and Operations
Technology
RoboKind
Richard Margolin, Founder and Chief Technology Officer
Technology
Hiretual
Walter Zhang, In-House Legal Counsel

We're here to help

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat. We can also connect you with a TriNet customer in your industry who has experience working with us.

{ "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy