01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > CUSTOMER STORIES > PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION
Nonprofit HR

Pat Tillman Foundation

Sabrina Perales

Director of Operations

TriNet is really beneficial for us because they have a background in nonprofits. They understand the different complexities of being a 501(c)(3).

Challenge

Significant amount of time and overhead costs required to manage an internal HR department.

Solution

TriNet’s self-service technology and nonprofit expertise helps keep the Pat Tillman Foundation focused on supporting veterans and military spouses.

Company Size
≤19 Employees
Industry
Nonprofit HR
Location
Chicago, IL

The Pat Tillman Foundation's mission is to empower remarkable military veterans and their spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. Since 2008, the Foundation has selected more than 580 Tillman Scholars and invested more than $16 million in academic scholarships and support. Killjan Anderson, Executive Director, and Sabrina Perales, Director of Operations, discuss how TriNet has helped them reduce the amount of time and overhead costs required to manage their HR through self-service technology and specialized nonprofit expertise—helping them stay focused on building Pat’s legacy and commitment to service.

Related Customer Stories

Nonprofit HR
Hot Bread Kitchen
Shaolee Sen, CEO
Nonprofit HR
Jericho Project
Tori Lyon, CEO
Media & Entertainment
Abrams Media
Andrew Eisbrouch, COO and General Counsel

Let's Connect

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business. 

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat. 

{ "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy