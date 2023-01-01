01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Customer Stories Taycor Financial

Taycor Financial


TriNet has been a great collaborator in building out comprehensive and competitive contribution structures that our entire team has enjoyed. And we've seen an incredible response in recruiting efforts and employee retention, and we're very proud of what we can offer our team today.
Michael Hong
CEO & President
Taycor Financial logo

COMPANY SIZE

100+ Employees

INDUSTRY

Financial Services

LOCATION

El Segundo, CA

Challenge and Solution

CHALLENGE

As they expanded their equipment financing model to serve a larger spectrum of industries, Taycor Financial encountered more complex business needs that required growth throughout the company.

SOLUTION

TriNet helps Taycor with the core HR functions they need to continue to grow, like payroll, compliance and access to benefits, as well as a suite of other helpful tools, including time and attendance, performance management, expense tracking, and more.

Access to the capital and equipment businesses need to succeed.

Founded in 1997, Taycor Financial grew from specializing in financing media and soundstage equipment to providing an array of financing solutions. Expanding to serve a diverse range of industries, from trucking and construction to medical, with office locations in multiple states, Taycor has become a premier equipment leasing & financing company.

TriNet helped support Taycor Financial in their growth, beginning with streamlined payroll and compliance, and access to enterprise-level benefits. Over time, Taycor Financial continued to integrate more of TriNet’s capabilities and technology, including time and attendance tracking, learning and development, expense tracking and beyond. With the support of TriNet, they have built a comprehensive compensation structure that benefits their team, drives retention, and positions them competitively in their recruiting efforts. In working with the helpful and responsive people and comprehensive technology from TriNet, Taycor has found what they consider to be a true alliance, not just a platform.

Related Customer Stories

Financial Services
Mission Asset Fund
José A. Quiñonez, CEO
Financial Services
MBANC
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director
Financial Services
Greycroft
Hannah Shore, Platform Director
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet’s Privacy Policy.

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.

Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information