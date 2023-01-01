Founded in 1997, Taycor Financial grew from specializing in financing media and soundstage equipment to providing an array of financing solutions. Expanding to serve a diverse range of industries, from trucking and construction to medical, with office locations in multiple states, Taycor has become a premier equipment leasing & financing company.

TriNet helped support Taycor Financial in their growth, beginning with streamlined payroll and compliance, and access to enterprise-level benefits. Over time, Taycor Financial continued to integrate more of TriNet’s capabilities and technology, including time and attendance tracking, learning and development, expense tracking and beyond. With the support of TriNet, they have built a comprehensive compensation structure that benefits their team, drives retention, and positions them competitively in their recruiting efforts. In working with the helpful and responsive people and comprehensive technology from TriNet, Taycor has found what they consider to be a true alliance, not just a platform.