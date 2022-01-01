01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
University Family Healthcare

Brian Carlson

Doctor

TriNet was able to give us broader coverage options that other PEOs weren't able to do.

Challenge

Premiums were increasing every year.

Solution

Going with TriNet, they were able to have this off their plate and decrease costs.

Company Size
≤19 Employees
Industry
Other Industries
Location
Sarasosta, FL

University Family Healthcare in Florida is a full-service primary care business, a health care facility with 18 employees. They looked at multiple HR providers but chose TriNet because they can give broader coverage options to their employees. They also saved money on premiums versus other, smaller HR providers. "TriNet makes it very simple for us to work with them. We have more time to focus on our patients," says Dr. Brian Carlson.

