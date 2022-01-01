Going with TriNet, they were able to have this off their plate and decrease costs.

University Family Healthcare in Florida is a full-service primary care business, a health care facility with 18 employees. They looked at multiple HR providers but chose TriNet because they can give broader coverage options to their employees. They also saved money on premiums versus other, smaller HR providers. "TriNet makes it very simple for us to work with them. We have more time to focus on our patients," says Dr. Brian Carlson.