Comprehensive benefit offerings as part of a healthy company culture

Stephanie is one of many employees who were drawn to UP Entertainment by how the positive and authentic programming content is reflected offscreen in their company culture—they genuinely knew how to “walk the walk” by living their core values. Offering access to comprehensive, big-company benefits is also weaved into UP Entertainment’s culture of prioritizing their employees’ well-being and professional growth. “As a small company, the benefits provided by TriNet enable us to remain competitive in the robust job markets where we operate. It's a key talking point both with new-hire candidates, but also a satisfier for existing employees,” said Stephanie. “We do have the brand notoriety within our industry. People are coming to us in part for our culture and looking for a difference and a breath of fresh air within the communications media industry. Certainly, we want our benefits offerings to be able to stand up to those expectations and TriNet enables us to do that.” Access to a variety of benefits from regional and national insurance carriers is an important recruiting and retention tool, especially as their employees are located in multiple states. The UP Entertainment team can tout that their offering includes access to an extensive range of benefits that go beyond health care plans, including access to retirement plans, pet insurance, critical accident and illness policies, among many others.



During open enrollment, Stephanie appreciates that “the resources are right at your fingertips” when reviewing, comparing and selecting benefits via the TriNet platform. Between the level of information and guidance available for employees and easy navigation, “I felt more empowered in benefits enrollment than I had in the past,” said Stephanie. “We're still in the storm as it relates to COVID-19 so people are really paying more attention to their benefits offerings and selections. I think employees want to understand the potential implications of one plan over another more than they may have in the past. Already having a platform set up that very organically allows employees to self-educate and allows HR to easily assist is going to be great.”