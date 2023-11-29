Our goal is to create the best audio experience that you can get. Almost 99.5% of the headphones that you see use cone speakers. We use a different type of speaker called planar speakers. These are very thin film speakers in a magnetic field. Our main categories of audiophiles are sound engineers. We go all the way from making our own film, to assembling it here, to testing it. Every single headphone that we make, as we innovate and create new products, our market share is increasing. The number of products we ship is increasing and by end of this year, we are probably the biggest speaker manufacturer in the U.S. at this point.



So in the initial days, we tried to create an HR department and then we had a different company for payroll, a different company for benefits and Kaiser and all that stuff was getting very difficult to manage. We are an audio company. Our core competency’s engineering. We want to offload all the HR functions and stuff so we don't have to worry about those things.



The best thing about TriNet is the ease of use, payroll, sick leave, vacation time, even our 401k. It's a very easy platform to use. It also is very easy for our employees to use, whether they need a pay stub or whether they need to check how much remaining time off they can take. Having benefits managed by TriNet is very helpful. Whatever the problem is, you can get in touch with an HR specialist who has competency in that area and you can actually get information. Our market share is increasing. The number of products we ship is increasing to do those things. We need more people. TriNet is going to help us handle all those things seamlessly.