Steven Ranuro:

Biggie’s started in 1944 by my great-grandfather, Joe Biggie. He would go from bar to bar on Hoboken with a push cart and sell clams. In ‘46, my grandfather, my great-grandfather, opened up a freestanding building and in 2010, Biggie's expanded into a full-service location with an expanded menu. And from there we've opened up one full-service location each year for the last four years.

In restaurants, there are a lot of HR issues that come up, whether it's a server getting paid $2.13 an hour and needing to fulfill the $8.38 an hour, having over 50 employees and staying ACA compliant, but dealing with workers' comp cases.

To grow an establishment like Biggie's Clam Bar, it's very important to keep your core values, your principles and your mission statement intact. Not to lose things as you grow, whether it's the food quality or the way you train an employee or to have that special touch in each one of your locations.

TriNet’s helped Biggies in many ways, paneling our HR needs, whether it's face-to-face meeting during onboarding processes, whether it's on the phone, going through paywall questions or whether it's through email, just bouncing off different ideas of hiring, firing employees. The ACA is a big part of the business now. We own multiple locations and we have common ownership, so we need to make sure we stay current on all the ACA changes, which seem to change every day. And TriNet has done a great job keeping us in line. We have a quarterly meeting with our HR representative and they go over any needs or new legislation that's coming for your state.

Our plans for the future at Biggie's is to continue to expand. We think we have a business model that could work in a lot of different locations. Key part of that transition and that expansion would be TriNet. We're family owned and operated. It'd be very difficult to work in our industry at our level, at our speed without TriNet.