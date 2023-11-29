Company size
≥ 99
Industry
Other Industries
Location
Hoboken, NJ
Challenge
Managing the complexities of HR for a multi-location, multi-state restaurant business.
Solution
TriNet ensures that Biggie’s is in compliance with all HR regulations.
Biggie’s Clam Bar is a multi-state, multi-location, family-owned restaurant chain that counts on TriNet to fulfill all their HR needs. General Manager Steven Ranuro explains how TriNet helps the company manage payroll, comply with the Affordable Care Act and other HR regulations, as well as guide and advise on the hiring and onboarding of new employees. TriNet allows Biggie’s to focus on expanding their business in numerous locations and states at a rapid pace.