Customer StoriesChae Manufacturing

Chaé Organics

Company size
34 Employees

Industry
Manufacturing

Location
Walsenburg, Colorado

Challenge
A growing personal care and home products brand that expanded into manufacturing needed a scalable solution for their growing team.

Solution
TriNet HR Platform offers the scalable, automated HR solution to support Chaé Organics' day-to-day HR needs for their expanding team and evolving HR strategy.

Chaé-Organics-2560x1707-v2_(1).jpg
We don’t want to guess when it comes to taking care of our people, especially their pay. The insight and speed of the advisory service is great!"

Pursuing whole-person wellbeing

Chaé Organics launched in 2005 to produce a line of 100% Toxic-Free personal care and home products designed to support and promote healthy lifestyles. As they grew, they added manufacturing capabilities in-house. By 2018, multiple customers were leveraging their organic goods expertise and manufacturing operations.


Bringing people operations in-house

With their expansion into manufacturing and new customers leveraging their services, Chaé Organics wanted to have dedicated in-house operations, including Human Resources. They also knew they needed to automate many of their manual HR processes, from new hire onboarding to time & attendance and payroll processing for their hourly workers.

With TriNet HR Platform, the Chaé team found an HR solution that enabled them to better manage their growing workforce, the complexities of payroll processing, and more. The all-in-one TriNet HR Platform helps them connect, track and report on their people programs, including documenting change, hiring, and onboarding, payroll processing, time and attendance, and business reporting.


Leveraging TriNet HR Platform services and resources

With ever-evolving compliance requirements for workplace safety and beyond, Chaé appreciates TriNet HR Platform's advisory services. “We don’t want to be guessing when it comes to taking care of our people, especially their pay. They answer our questions and give us links to important resources. The Advisory team’s insight and response time is great!” says Erika Archuleta, HR Manager.

Chaé also appreciates the resources the platform provides, which have helped them evolve their employee programming, including “Stay” interviews to improve retention, rolling out new healthcare benefits, offering a 4-day workweek, and more.

They plan to continue to extend and market the benefits of joining the Chaé Manufacturing family. As Chaé continues to grow and adapt to the market, they depend on TriNet HR Platform to be just as agile as they are to support their team and culture.

Related Customer Stories
mcSquares

Anthony Franco, Founder and CEO

Read more

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification