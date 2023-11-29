Leveraging TriNet HR Platform services and resources

With ever-evolving compliance requirements for workplace safety and beyond, Chaé appreciates TriNet HR Platform's advisory services. “We don’t want to be guessing when it comes to taking care of our people, especially their pay. They answer our questions and give us links to important resources. The Advisory team’s insight and response time is great!” says Erika Archuleta, HR Manager.

Chaé also appreciates the resources the platform provides, which have helped them evolve their employee programming, including “Stay” interviews to improve retention, rolling out new healthcare benefits, offering a 4-day workweek, and more.

They plan to continue to extend and market the benefits of joining the Chaé Manufacturing family. As Chaé continues to grow and adapt to the market, they depend on TriNet HR Platform to be just as agile as they are to support their team and culture.