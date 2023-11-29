Company size
34 Employees
Industry
Manufacturing
Location
Walsenburg, Colorado
Challenge
A growing personal care and home products brand that expanded into manufacturing needed a scalable solution for their growing team.
Solution
TriNet HR Platform offers the scalable, automated HR solution to support Chaé Organics' day-to-day HR needs for their expanding team and evolving HR strategy.
Chaé Organics launched in 2005 to produce a line of 100% Toxic-Free personal care and home products designed to support and promote healthy lifestyles. As they grew, they added manufacturing capabilities in-house. By 2018, multiple customers were leveraging their organic goods expertise and manufacturing operations.
With their expansion into manufacturing and new customers leveraging their services, Chaé Organics wanted to have dedicated in-house operations, including Human Resources. They also knew they needed to automate many of their manual HR processes, from new hire onboarding to time & attendance and payroll processing for their hourly workers.
With TriNet HR Platform, the Chaé team found an HR solution that enabled them to better manage their growing workforce, the complexities of payroll processing, and more. The all-in-one TriNet HR Platform helps them connect, track and report on their people programs, including documenting change, hiring, and onboarding, payroll processing, time and attendance, and business reporting.
With ever-evolving compliance requirements for workplace safety and beyond, Chaé appreciates TriNet HR Platform's advisory services. “We don’t want to be guessing when it comes to taking care of our people, especially their pay. They answer our questions and give us links to important resources. The Advisory team’s insight and response time is great!” says Erika Archuleta, HR Manager.
Chaé also appreciates the resources the platform provides, which have helped them evolve their employee programming, including “Stay” interviews to improve retention, rolling out new healthcare benefits, offering a 4-day workweek, and more.
They plan to continue to extend and market the benefits of joining the Chaé Manufacturing family. As Chaé continues to grow and adapt to the market, they depend on TriNet HR Platform to be just as agile as they are to support their team and culture.