Company size
100+ Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Lafayette, CA
Challenge
A technology organization committed to making government websites more accessible needed a high-performance, comprehensive HR solution for their remote team.
Solution
TriNet provides the HR resources, service, and technology that CivicActions needs, including reporting and access to benefits, in an easy-to-use, full-service solution.
Founded in 2004, CivicActions seeks to transform the way people can access and use digital government services to help build public trust in government entities. With a focus on human-centered design, CivicActions seeks to improve how citizens interact with organizations by making their digital experiences more user-friendly, efficient, and accessible for people of all ages and backgrounds on the digital front.
They deliver on their mission through a variety of services, including strategic web development as well as a number of technical and consulting services. With clients like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, The National Science Foundation, and New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, they’re helping improve public access to key government resources and services.
Prior to working with TriNet, CivicActions’ small HR team had to manage multiple vendors to execute everyday HR functions and provide the resources and services their organization needed. Additionally, the available tools lacked the simple reporting and compliance support they needed for their remote team. When they discovered the wide range of resources available through TriNet, in addition to the cutting-edge platform and access to benefits, CivicActions was astounded.
Working with TriNet enables them to better manage a widespread team and navigate the compliance implications of having employees in several states. And the access to benefits allows them to more easily support their hard-working team.
The access to big-company benefits also proves to be effective in recruiting and retaining top talent. Not only can they compete with other technology companies, but they also can leverage the benefits guide provided by TriNet to show job candidates what their benefit costs might be during the interview process. This tool and others also help current employees, especially during open enrollment or when they face life changes.
The platform has also been a favorite for Tatiana Hernandez, Senior People Operations Professional, who says “I genuinely love the platform, the detailed payroll breakdown and functionality is great, and our team says it’s so easy to use.” She also appreciates how the dashboard facilitates the onboarding of new hires, and the insights she gains from the platform reporting capabilities, with report templates that can be customized to meet her needs. And the mobile app makes it easy for Tatiana to make a quick adjustment as an admin when she’s away from her desk.
The CivicActions team has also benefited greatly from TriNet’s training resources. The complimentary training sessions, including DEI and HR 101 have been useful for both their HR and leadership teams. As a learner at heart, Tatiana also loves The Wing, TriNet’s exclusive online customer community. “It’s so helpful to dive deeper into different HR resources that we can use to support the team. I love how detailed and direct it is,” says Tatiana of The Wing. She also notes that “I’ve been in HR for over 15 years, but there’s always something to learn, there’s always something new.”
Whether Tatiana’s team is fielding questions from employees or needs help on a more complex topic, she can depend on the support that TriNet provides. Tatiana loves the 24/7 chat options to help answer simpler questions, as well as having access to HR expertise from the TriNet team for more complex issues. Tatiana says that “as a small department, it’s nice to have the support, the kind of backing that TriNet provides.” TriNet helps her stay ahead of the curve with timely resources and notifications, in addition to all the other HR services CivicActions needs.
Looking to the future, CivicActions plans to continue to drive innovation for connecting people with government services and organizations, while broadening their team. “TriNet will be there to assist us” Tatiana affirms. She knows that TriNet will continue to provide the support and guidance they need for continued growth.
