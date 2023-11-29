Leveraging expertise, resources, and technology for growth

The platform has also been a favorite for Tatiana Hernandez, Senior People Operations Professional, who says “I genuinely love the platform, the detailed payroll breakdown and functionality is great, and our team says it’s so easy to use.” She also appreciates how the dashboard facilitates the onboarding of new hires, and the insights she gains from the platform reporting capabilities, with report templates that can be customized to meet her needs. And the mobile app makes it easy for Tatiana to make a quick adjustment as an admin when she’s away from her desk.

The CivicActions team has also benefited greatly from TriNet’s training resources. The complimentary training sessions, including DEI and HR 101 have been useful for both their HR and leadership teams. As a learner at heart, Tatiana also loves The Wing, TriNet’s exclusive online customer community. “It’s so helpful to dive deeper into different HR resources that we can use to support the team. I love how detailed and direct it is,” says Tatiana of The Wing. She also notes that “I’ve been in HR for over 15 years, but there’s always something to learn, there’s always something new.”

Whether Tatiana’s team is fielding questions from employees or needs help on a more complex topic, she can depend on the support that TriNet provides. Tatiana loves the 24/7 chat options to help answer simpler questions, as well as having access to HR expertise from the TriNet team for more complex issues. Tatiana says that “as a small department, it’s nice to have the support, the kind of backing that TriNet provides.” TriNet helps her stay ahead of the curve with timely resources and notifications, in addition to all the other HR services CivicActions needs.