Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Portland, OR
Challenge
A technology startup with a distributed workforce needed a resource to help them manage their HR and operations.
Solution
TriNet provides the access to competitive benefits and the HR and operations technology, support, and expertise that OmniData needs to manage and retain a talented and diverse team while pursuing growth.
Founded in 2019, OmniData helps to simplify complex, organization-wide data challenges. They are dedicated to helping customers with cloud modernization, modern data and analytics infrastructure, and leveraging artificial intelligence.
Working with TriNet enables OmniData to have an HR infrastructure and execute their operational needs, while supporting their team with access to competitive benefit options, including a 401(k), and easy-to-use technology, without needing more internal resources. With several remote colleagues, including foreign nationals, OmniData relies on TriNet to provide the expertise and access to resources they need to navigate immigration, payroll, and compliance. OmniData has the confidence they need to continue to grow thanks to the support and resources TriNet provides.
