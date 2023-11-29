OmniData is focused on three different things. One is cloud modernization, where we help companies and organizations move into a true cloud-first environment. The second piece is data and analytics. So this is both building out a modern data infrastructure and unlocking analytics with dashboards and reports and real-time data streaming. And the third part is artificial intelligence. We always prepare deeply for every engagement that we have with a client. We founded OmniData with just three employees. That means that from the beginning, we knew that we didn't have the resources at the time to start building out an HR department. We evaluated a number of PEOs. Through TriNet, we could access competitive health insurance options for our employees. We could provide 401(k) with limited cost and management from our side. We have access to an HR portal and payroll and basically everything that we needed in order to employ and manage and retain our employees. When it comes to operations, TriNet help us in a number of different ways. One is that we have employees in 15 different states. So being compliant with employment law in all of those places is a big task to undertake, but TriNet has all of that buttoned up. The other piece is that we have a fair number of employees that have visa sponsorships, and the immigration attorneys that we have access to through TriNet are both super knowledgeable and it's also competitive from a cost perspective. As far as the TriNet platform goes, as an administrator, I love that I have everything at my fingertips. I can log in, I can manage employees. As an employee myself, my main way that I use the TriNet platform is through the mobile app, where I have access to my health insurance information, I have access to my pay stubs, and all of that. What I enjoy the most about working with TriNet is that as a company with a fairly small operations and human resources team, TriNet provides the expertise when it comes to immigration, payroll, compliance. Over the last year, OmniData has expanded globally, and TriNet's partnership with Globalization Partners helped us quickly and easily establish presence in three additional countries and hire employees there. OmniData has grown a lot over the last five years, and I feel very confident having TriNet with us on that journey because we can focus on growing our company and TriNet will help us scale in hiring many, many more employees as we go on that journey.