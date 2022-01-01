It's Not Just the Money: Overcoming Today's Compensation Challenges

Get a better understanding of the current compensation environment for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). We’ll walk you through best practices and potential solutions that can help lead to a more productive, engaged workforce invested in the success of your business.

Compensation Challenges

Complex Times Demand Creative Solutions

SMB leaders like you face an unusually complex mix of factors—inflation, an unstable world, the Great Resignation, COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, a distributed workforce and the threat of recession. This environment makes it hard for even the savviest of SMB leaders to know how to respond. Learn about compensation strategies that help develop a fully engaged workforce committed to your success:

  • Knowing what your employees want
  • Paying people what they’re worth
  • Implementing compensation transparency
  • Developing creative benefit solutions
  • Building a sense of purpose and avenues for personal growth
