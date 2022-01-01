Business During COVID-19:

 Employee Productivity and Wellbeing

It’s our mission to help SMBs address complex issues, any time they arise. The current health crisis has made this mission crucial. So, we teamed up with The Harris Poll to gather data from SMBs outside our customer base for a series of illuminating whitepapers. Employee Productivity and Wellbeing explores how SMB leaders are addressing employee safety and what it means for their business.


It’s a complex business landscape. TriNet can help guide you through it.

How do you take care of the people who take care of business?

Get answers directly from the SMB community.

Find out:

  • How leaders feel productivity has been affected by a remote workforce
  • Which actions are SMBs taking to enhance HR support
  • What steps leaders have taken to promote employee wellbeing


Our whitepaper, Employee Productivity and Wellbeing, tells you this and much more.

"TriNet has been a trusted partner since the inception of our company. Their team has adapted to our changing business needs throughout our growth and has provided personalized support, a thoughtful user experience and comprehensive employee benefits."

Bombas
 David Heath, Co-Founder & CEO

About TriNet

30+ Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

~16,300

Clients as of 12/31/21

364,900

Worksite employees as of 12/31/21

