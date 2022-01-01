Do you know how to attract today’s workforce?

Stay ahead of the recruiting and retention cycle in this tight labor market with our eGuide.

Get eGuide

Build and retain your dream team

Big companies have myriad resources to attract and retain employees like signing bonuses, equity, meals, unlimited vacation and more. Find out how to assemble the team you need for success by:

    • Offering a rich benefits plan
    • Building a candidate pipeline
    • Fostering a great corporate culture, and more!


Download our eGuide, Winning the Talent Race: How Companies Recruit and Retain People They Need to Succeed, to learn how to keep top talent that will take your business to the next level.

Get eGuide

Companies We Work With

See how we’ve helped other companies

"TriNet lets our employees know we have their backs. Our people are well cared for at work and enjoy benefits that give them peace of mind at home. TriNet is key to our sense of community."

Candlebrook Properties
 Neil Rubler, President/CEO

About TriNet

30+ Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

~16,300

Clients as of 12/31/21

364,900

Worksite employees as of 12/31/21

