At TriNet, we understand the challenges that come with a highly creative work environment, especially the need to constantly seek out new talent. That’s why we offer a single solution that combines our industry expertise with a powerful technology platform to streamline administrative tasks such as payroll and benefits—freeing you to focus on developing your agency’s culture to attract and retain the best creatives.
Simplify payroll processing with easy self-service tools and guidance from payroll services experts who know regulations and requirements governing pay and payroll taxes in any location. Get help with complex payroll transactions, including multiple pay rates and off-cycle payments. Plus, our expansive reporting capabilities let you run standard payroll, billing and HR reports as well as custom reports to suit your needs. Find out more about our payroll services.
With our industry expertise, exceptional service and unified technology for managing payroll, benefits and administrative duties, you’ll spend less time on HR and more time helping clients and growing your business. Plus, our online self-service tools make it easy for your team to manage benefits, view pay information and update direct deposit.
A small agency was in the middle of a business pitch during open enrollment, creating a time conflict for their busy leadership team. By using TriNet’s self-service tools, they were able to update their benefit elections on their own time during open enrollment and even call us directly with questions about their benefits choices—freeing up the team to focus on winning their pitch.
Because we consolidate the strength of thousands of small and medium size businesses, we offer access to premium-level benefits to help you hire and retain your most valuable employees. When you have an HR team to rely on and the right tools to find candidates and boost performance, it’s easy to build your dream team.
Demand for creative professionals is expected to grow while available supply will shrink by 33%, meaning there are more open roles than there are qualified candidates1
Hiring managers who are satisfied with the length of time it takes to complete the hiring process1
In creative environments, company culture can be a big differentiator in attracting top talent and inspiring the most creative work. That’s why we provide the HR expertise, best practices guidance and compensation benchmarks you need. With TriNet, you get back time to help develop an innovative and forward-thinking culture that fosters unbounded creativity.
A mid-size advertising agency was celebrating their tenth year in business and decided to throw an anniversary party for their employees and clients. The party would be held in their office space and include a karaoke DJ and alcohol. With our extensive expertise, we were able to advise them on the best HR practices to help keep their employees and business safe.
Marketers who would accept a lower salary from a company if the culture were a great fit for their personality and work style1
Executives rating employee experience as very important or important, while only 22% rated their company as excellent at building a differentiated employee experience2
From strategic consulting for sensitive employee matters to compliance counseling and even employment practices risk mitigation, we provide comprehensive HR guidance and support every step of the way. This not only helps you stay on top of evolving employment issues and regulations, but also lets you focus on maintaining your unique creative culture.