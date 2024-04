Ryne Lamber

Ryne has an MBA in Finance from the University of Nebraska and Bachelor’s Degree in Personal Finance from the University of Wisconsin. He is a subject matter expert on 401(k) plans, retirement savings, investments, participant advice, personal finance education, and behavioral finance. He has worked in the financial services industry for 12 years and is currently an FSR Team Lead at PAi Retirement Services. His first job was as a crew member at an A&W fast food restaurant.