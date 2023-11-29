A comprehensive HR solution so you can focus on what's important - raising capital, launching innovative products and engaging your team
HR Expertise
Manage HR with ease with help from an HR team that knows you and your business.
Risk Mitigation
Help protect your business and gain peace-of-mind that complex employment-related regulations and compliance requirements are met.
Benefit Options
Get access to big company benefits to help attract and retain the talent you need for innovation.
Technology Platform
Manage HR in real-time with a comprehensive platform that helps your business scale.
Payroll Services
Simplify your payroll processing including complex transactions such as R&D tax credits and equity reporting.
Why TriNet
Discover how TriNet unleashes entrepreneurs from the administrative burdens of HR so they have the freedom they need to do the things they do best: make ideas real, grow businesses and make dreams come true. A TriNet HR solution makes your human resource capabilities endlessly scalable.
Transcript
When you're a small business, you're more than just a business. You are the engine of our economy. What makes our community special. You are the innovators, creators and ground breakers. Turning dreams into the extraordinary. But achieving the extraordinary doesn't come without its challenges. And you probably didn't get into business because you love payroll compliance and HR administration, but we did.
We want to help you break barriers faster. So, we built an all-in-one HR solution that understands your business, a solution that gives you access to big-company benefits, so you can hire and keep top talent wherever they might be. A solution that handles compliance and empowers you to move forward with confidence, knowing you're mitigating risks at every turn. A solution that offers simple, secure payroll so your team gets paid on time and you get your time back. A solution powered by technology that works with you, run by experts who offer personalized support whenever you need it. In other words, a solution that empowers you to focus on what matters most day in and day out. Because we are not just another vendor, we are a part of your team. TriNet.
On average PEOs bring:
27
annual return on investment
$1,775
per year savings per employee
* National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) 2019
HR for VC-backed companies
Every industry comes with its own distinct needs and challenges. At TriNet, we tailor our HR solutions to work for you.
Preferred Discounts - Unlock up to 60% off TriNet admin fees and access special offers with First Republic Bank, WeWork, AWS and more.
Equity Management – Simplify equity processing through our prebuilt integration with Carta.
International Services – Streamline the hiring process for foreign nationals with TriNet’s immigration services, giving you administrative support with work visa applications.
R&D Tax Credits – Receive expert support with processing your existing R&D Tax Credit claims with the IRS through payroll so you realize your credit claims with less hassle.
Industry Benchmarking – Gain access to compensation and benefits reports to help you stay competitive amongst your peer group.
"TriNet is a great solution for small to mid-size companies who are looking to provide their employees with access to a robust benefits package and an all-in-one HR solution."
Hannah Shore, Platform Director, Greycroft
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.