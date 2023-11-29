People are your greatest asset. Are you investing enough in them?

New demands are being put on employers. And new demands are being put on markets. With technology becoming ubiquitous in recent years, a business's competitive edge is becoming less focused on technology advances.

The bigger competitive edge is how good your employees are. How well you hire, how stellar your teams are, and how well you pair ridiculously engaged employees with high-processing tech to deliver out-of-this-world results.

The way HR leaders are harnessing this new edge is by shifting away from traditional HR, and moving towards People Operations, a methodology of human resource management that revitalizes employee empowerment, growth, and company success through people.

