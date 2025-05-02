Trinet Broker Connect
Join us to discover how to grow your business with TriNet, an HR solution designed to simplify HR complexities and provide access to big-company benefits.
Event Highlights
- Comprehensive Benefits: Stand out from competitors and retain more clients by referring them to a solution that includes access to big-company benefits, or allows them to choose their benefit plans.
- Expand Your Offering: Add value to your clients by introducing trusted and vetted HR solutions tailored to their business needs.
- Personalized Support and Enablement: Our program features teams that work closely with you, providing dedicated support and resources for a lasting and productive relationship.
- Competitive Compensation Options: Receive a referral fee based on a percentage of client admin fees that are protected from broker of record changes.