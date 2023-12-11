Election Impact: Preparing for the Year Ahead

TriNet experts provide insights into how evolving policies and regulations may affect small and medium-size businesses, covering key areas such as compliance, employee benefits, and workplace trends. Whether you're navigating new employment laws or preparing for shifts in the workforce, our experts will offer practical advice on how to position your business for success in the year ahead.
Small businesses employ 61.7 million Americans and pay nearly 40% of private-sector payroll.
of small businesses are concerned about their ability to access capital, with more than half saying they could not afford a loan because of high interest rates.
About 90% of new businesses with employees require startup capital, with about 1 in 5 businesses needing more than $100,000 to start.
