AI and Privacy Considerations for SMBs

As AI rapidly transforms the modern workplace, small and medium-sized businesses face the challenge of balancing innovation with responsibility. Adopting AI tools can offer powerful advantages—from automating tasks to enhancing decision-making—but it also raises critical questions around data privacy, compliance, and trust.
View on Demand
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.

This session will take a deep dive into the evolving landscape of AI-related data privacy, highlighting key considerations for SMBs as they integrate AI into their operations. We’ll explore current regulatory requirements, emerging privacy laws, and what they mean for businesses handling sensitive employee and customer information.

You’ll learn actionable best practices for using AI ethically and responsibly, with a focus on transparency, data protection, and building long-term trust. Whether you're already using AI or just beginning to explore its potential, this session will help you make informed decisions that keep your business innovative—and compliant—in an increasingly digital world.

Speakers
Kristin Russum updated Airmeet dark3.png
Kristin Russum
Director, Organizational Development, TriNet
Bonnie Yeomans airmeet dark.png
Bonnie Yeomans
Chief Privacy Officer, TriNet
Harrison Covall airmeet dark.png
Harrison Covall
Director and Senior Counsel, Data Security and Technology, TriNet
Daniel Harris airmeet dark.png
Daniel Harris
Executive Director, Government Relations, TriNet