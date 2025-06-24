Beyond Borders: Leveraging Remote Work & Global Hiring

This session will explore the key benefits and challenges of building a distributed workforce, including how to manage the complexities of compliance across different regions, develop effective compensation strategies that are both competitive and fair, and identify emerging talent hubs around the world.

We’ll also discuss how to create a flexible, inclusive, and scalable hiring model that supports both the needs of your business and the well-being of your employees. Whether you're just starting to explore global hiring or looking to refine your strategy, you'll gain valuable insights on how to navigate the intricate legal, cultural, and logistical considerations involved, while maximizing flexibility and driving sustainable growth for your business.