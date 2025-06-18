DEI Insights for a Changing World

This session will explore what DEI looks like in today’s complex landscape and how small businesses can take thoughtful, values-driven approaches that reflect their unique cultures and goals. We’ll discuss how to assess potential risks and opportunities, identify areas for improvement, and understand the broader implications of DEI in a more polarized social and regulatory climate.

You’ll learn how to align your DEI efforts with your organization’s mission, values, and risk appetite—while fostering an inclusive environment that supports belonging and drives business performance. Whether you're just getting started or refining your strategy, this session will provide actionable insights to help you lead with intention and clarity.