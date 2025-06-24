Employee or Contractor? How to Get Worker Classification Right

In this session, you’ll gain practical insights into how to navigate worker classification effectively and understand the key differences between these two categories. We will also provide a detailed explanation of the recent Department of Labor (DOL) regulation and its impact on your business operations. Learn about the criteria used to determine worker status, common pitfalls to avoid, and the best practices to ensure compliance. By the end of this session, you’ll have the tools and knowledge necessary to classify your workers correctly and mitigate the risks associated with misclassification.