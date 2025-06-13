HR Compliance: Trends in 2025

From wage and hour laws to workplace safety, paid leave requirements, and evolving rules around remote and hybrid work, we’ll explore the wide range of compliance areas that are expected to see changes in the coming year. Our speakers will also examine how political developments, court rulings, and agency priorities may impact employment-related regulations in the months ahead.

In addition to understanding what’s new or changing, you’ll gain valuable best practices to help your business stay compliant and reduce legal exposure. Learn how to audit and update your policies, strengthen recordkeeping processes, and prepare your HR team to handle compliance proactively. Whether you're handling HR in-house or working with a provider, this session will equip you with the practical knowledge needed to navigate the complexity of compliance—and stay confidently ahead of the curve.