Learning & Development: Tackling Impact, Engagement and the Skills Crisis

In this session, David James from 360Learning will share a proven maturity model for Learning, developed through in-depth analysis across hundreds of organizations similar to yours. You’ll discover how to assess where your current learning strategy stands, identify opportunities for growth, and implement practical steps to elevate your L&D function to the next stage.

Whether you're just beginning to build your learning programs or looking to refine an established strategy, this session will offer valuable insights and real-world examples to help you maximize the impact of learning in your organization.